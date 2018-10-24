This story was reported on our election road trip to states across the country ahead of the 2018 midterms. Check out all of our election coverage.

A recent survey by the Associated General Contractors of America showed that 8 out of 10 of the country's building firms are having trouble finding skilled labor. Shortages span the trade, from pipefitters, to welders, to carpenters, to sheet-metal workers.

Among the states hardest hit by the shortage is Florida, where estimates show 82 percent of firms will be seeking to hire more workers in the coming year.

Here & Now's Robin Young visits a construction site in Tallahassee, where she met with Mark Kessler of Kessler Construction, Doug Barton of Barton Construction and Lynne Edwards, executive officer of the Tallahassee Builders Association.