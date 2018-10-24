3 Open Seats On Florida's Supreme Court Raise Stakes In Governor's Race04:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 24, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Florida's Supreme Court ruled Gov. Rick Scott cannot appoint replacements for three retiring justices before he leaves office. The appointments will be made by the new governor, which some say raises the stakes in the gubernatorial race.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with WFSU news director Lynn Hatter (@HatterLynn) in Tallahassee.

This segment aired on October 24, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news