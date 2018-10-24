Here & Now
3 Open Seats On Florida's Supreme Court Raise Stakes In Governor's Race04:57Play
Florida's Supreme Court ruled Gov. Rick Scott cannot appoint replacements for three retiring justices before he leaves office. The appointments will be made by the new governor, which some say raises the stakes in the gubernatorial race.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with WFSU news director Lynn Hatter (@HatterLynn) in Tallahassee.
This segment aired on October 24, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news