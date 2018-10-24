Early voting is underway in Florida, which has emerged as a key battleground state this election season. Voters will decide the outcome of a closely watched governor's race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum. A Senate seat is also up for grabs as the outgoing governor, Republican Rick Scott, challenges longtime incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses Florida politics with WFSU reporter Ryan Dailey (@RT_Dailey) and Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo), Univision anchor and special correspondent for Fusion.