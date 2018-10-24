Efforts To Do Away With Gerrymandering Pick Up Speed04:48
October 24, 2018
  • Rae Ellen Bichell, KUNC
Efforts to end gerrymandering will appear on ballots in four states on Election Day, including Michigan, Missouri, Utah and Colorado. Those proposals follow Ohio lawmakers' decision to put a measure to curb partisan manipulation of congressional districts on the ballot for the state's May primary — and voters approved it by a large margin.

KUNC's Rae Ellen Bichell (@raelnb) reports on how campaigns to end gerrymandering are playing out in Utah and Colorado.

This segment aired on October 24, 2018.

