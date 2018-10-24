Efforts to end gerrymandering will appear on ballots in four states on Election Day, including Michigan, Missouri, Utah and Colorado. Those proposals follow Ohio lawmakers' decision to put a measure to curb partisan manipulation of congressional districts on the ballot for the state's May primary — and voters approved it by a large margin.

KUNC's Rae Ellen Bichell (@raelnb) reports on how campaigns to end gerrymandering are playing out in Utah and Colorado.