Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with dementia and potentially Alzheimer's disease.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dr. Paul Newhouse (@DrPaulNewhouse), director of the Vanderbilt Center for Cognitive Medicine, about the disease, how it's treated and what the latest research says about causes.

While some of the medications tested to remove or prevent the accumulation of abnormal proteins associated with the disease have not been as effective as Newhouse would hope, he says he still thinks researchers are "on the cusp of developing some very new and highly effective therapies."

Interview Highlights

On the different treatments for Alzheimer's symptoms, and the progress made toward a cure

"We have medications that can help the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and improve or stabilize memory and function. We also have medicines that can assist with some of the secondary symptoms that we occasionally see in this disease, such as anxiety and agitation. But we don't have any medications that are on the market at this time to slow the progress of the illness.

"We've made tremendous progress in our ability to make a diagnosis of this disease, because we can now actually see the abnormal proteins in the brain with some of the advanced neuroimaging techniques that have been developed over the last 25 years. And so, at this point, we can actually make a definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in many patients."