After Hurricane Michael, many in the Florida Panhandle are unable to return to their homes. Government agencies and aid groups like the American Red Cross are providing temporary shelter, but some in the region are worried about finding long-term housing.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Regan McCarthy (@Regan_McCarthy), senior news producer for WFSU.
This segment aired on October 25, 2018.
