Much of the area between Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe looks like a hurricane went through yesterday — not two weeks ago. Major roads are clear, but cars and boats are strewn across lawns, homes are split wide open, and piles of debris line the streets.

But for those able to return to their homes, this part of the Florida Panhandle is one big construction site.

Troy Bryant and his wife Connie bought a beachfront property and moved to Port St. Joe from Georgia earlier this year. They stayed in a hotel in Marianna, Florida, during the storm and returned two days later to find their new home intact, but severely damaged. Workers had to tear the shingles off the roof that was put on last September.

"When I first drove up … the garage doors were mangled, but I thought, 'Well, that's not so bad,' " Troy says. "And then you walk outside to the back door of the garage and opened up, and this is what you’re seeing right here, just utter devastation."

Troy Bryant in his backyard, with pieces of white picket fence strewn about among debris from his house and his neighbors'. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)

Troy says one of his neighbors' houses is 40 feet from where it used to be.

A few blocks from the beach are Janice and Allen Cronan. They were on vacation in Tennessee when the storm hit, and returned to find 4 feet of water had swept through their home. The Cronans also saw whole houses lifted off their foundations and washed into the street by the storm surge and high winds.

"This second block most all the houses have some sort of damage, and of course, there’s was pushed so far it got kind of totaled," Janice Cronan says. "When the storm surge came up, it starting floating, of course, and it just twirled it around, and it landed there. And of course, you see our neighbors’ car wound up in her house."

The Cronans are now spending their retirement repairing their house themselves, living out of a camper in their backyard. They're determined to stay, but Allen says this area will never be the same.

"There's a large percentage of these homes that were owned by grandma, grandpa," he says. "Grandma and grandpa not gonna rebuild down here. Grandma and grandpa's gonna sell it."