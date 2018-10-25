Market Struggles To Staunch Selloff As Year's Gains Fade03:35
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 25, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Markets in the U.S. opened a little higher Thursday morning, but it's been a rough week with the S&P 500 nearing correction territory while the NASDAQ has already declined more than 10 percent.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," for the latest on the markets.

This segment aired on October 25, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news