There are reports that NBC may wind down Megyn Kelly's morning show after her comments about blackface. Colleagues at NBC have criticized Kelly for saying blackface is acceptable as part of a Halloween costume on Tuesday.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about Kelly's place at NBC.
This segment aired on October 25, 2018.
