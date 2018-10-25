How Will Investigators Figure Out Who's Behind The Suspicious Packages?06:03
October 25, 2018
Police tape cordons off a post office in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN. (Matt Rourke/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Investigators have a big task in front of them to find the person or people behind several suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, including former President Obama.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jimmie Oxley, a chemistry professor at the University of Rhode Island and co-director of its Center of Excellence in Explosives, Detection, Mitigation, and Response. She's assisted federal investigators in analyzing bombing incidents.

This segment aired on October 25, 2018.

