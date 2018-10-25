Here & Now
How Will Investigators Figure Out Who's Behind The Suspicious Packages?06:03Play
Investigators have a big task in front of them to find the person or people behind several suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, including former President Obama.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jimmie Oxley, a chemistry professor at the University of Rhode Island and co-director of its Center of Excellence in Explosives, Detection, Mitigation, and Response. She's assisted federal investigators in analyzing bombing incidents.
This segment aired on October 25, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news