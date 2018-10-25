When Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean in his own apartment last month, she was off duty. But was Guyger acting as a Dallas police officer when she shot the 26-year-old man? Lawyers say she might have been — and that could have big legal implications.

Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) from KERA takes a look at the fuzzy line between when an off-duty officer is acting as an officer or a civilian.