Can Economic Growth Be Environmentally Sustainable?04:39
October 26, 2018
Economic growth is good — that's one of the few things both Democrats and Republicans agree on. But Ajay Singh Chaudhary argues that the focus on economic growth has "driven us into a ditch" and is preventing people from dealing with the impacts of climate change.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Chaudary, executive director of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research.

This segment aired on October 26, 2018.

