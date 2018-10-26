Here & Now
Can Economic Growth Be Environmentally Sustainable?
Economic growth is good — that's one of the few things both Democrats and Republicans agree on. But Ajay Singh Chaudhary argues that the focus on economic growth has "driven us into a ditch" and is preventing people from dealing with the impacts of climate change.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Chaudary, executive director of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research.
This segment aired on October 26, 2018.
