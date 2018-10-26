This story is part of our District Profile series, looking at House races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

President Trump is heading to southern Illinois on Saturday to hold a rally for Republican incumbent Congressman Mike Bost, who represents the 12th district. Bost is facing a challenge from Democrat Brendan Kelly. It's an area that has lost steel jobs in recent decades, but U.S. Steel recently announced it would reopen a plant there, after Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with WSIU news director Jennifer Fuller about the race.