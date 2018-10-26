Here & Now
On 'Music IS,' Bill Frisell Goes It Alone
Composer and multi-instrumentalist Bill Frisell is noted for his collaborations with artists such as Suzanne Vega, Elvis Costello and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. But on his latest album "Music IS," Frisell is front and center, playing every instrument.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins spoke with Frisell (@BillFrisell) about the album earlier this year.
This segment aired on October 26, 2018.
