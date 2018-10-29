Former FBI Profiler Speaks On Social Media's Role In Investigations In Wake Of Pittsburgh Shooting05:32
October 29, 2018
Members of the FBI and others survey the area on October 28, 2018 outside the Tree of Life Synagogue (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Robert Bowers, the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people, appears in court Monday. Separately, so does Cesar Sayoc, the suspect in the pipe bomb packages case. In both instances, federal investigators focused on the men's social media use for clues.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI profiler.

This segment aired on October 29, 2018.

