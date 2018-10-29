Here & Now
Former FBI Profiler Speaks On Social Media's Role In Investigations In Wake Of Pittsburgh Shooting05:32Play
Robert Bowers, the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people, appears in court Monday. Separately, so does Cesar Sayoc, the suspect in the pipe bomb packages case. In both instances, federal investigators focused on the men's social media use for clues.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI profiler.
This segment aired on October 29, 2018.
