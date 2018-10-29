Here & Now
Mental Health Required In New York Public School Curriculum
In July, New York became the first state to require mental health education in every public school.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Glenn Liebman, CEO of Mental Health Association in New York State (@MHAacrossNYS), a not-for-profit organization that works to end the stigma against mental health illness and provides resources and tips.
This segment aired on October 29, 2018.
