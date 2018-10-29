Mental Health Required In New York Public School Curriculum05:46
October 29, 2018
In July, New York became the first state to require mental health education in every public school. (Pixabay)MoreCloseclosemore
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Glenn Liebman, CEO of Mental Health Association in New York State (@MHAacrossNYS), a not-for-profit organization that works to end the stigma against mental health illness and provides resources and tips.

This segment aired on October 29, 2018.

