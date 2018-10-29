Since Saturday's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Jewish leaders have been speaking out about the divisiveness they say is contributing to hate crimes around the country.

Jack Rosen, president of the American Jewish Congress, says that despite an increase in anti-semitic incidents around the country over the last two or three years, the murders of the 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday came as a shock.

In a statement released Sunday, Rosen said, "Everywhere unchecked racial and religious intolerance has spilled into its inescapable outcome: violence." Anti-semitic acts of all kinds can follow from dangerous and inflamatory rhetoric at all levels of the political spectrum, Rosen says, starting with the president, who "has the largest bully pulpit."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rosen (@JackRosenNYC) about the aftermath of the mass shooting.

Interview Highlights

On his reaction to the shooting

"My first thought was this was a brutal anti-Semitic killing, in fact not only on Jews but Americans and our values. The shock of it all was that we Americans ... Jews have been living in America, comfortable, accepted in all communities around the country, [there's been] a sea change since the '50s and '60s in anti-Semitism and bigotry against Jews and many minorities. And here we are again, one more time. This ugliness has not only popped to the surface — it does periodically — but it seems to have gripped a good number of people in America. It's shocking and surprising."