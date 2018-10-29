Here & Now
11 Victims Of Pittsburgh Mass Shooting Remembered By Loved Ones And Community05:24Play
At an inter-faith vigil Sunday night, loved ones and community members mourned the loss of 11 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at Tree of Life Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh. The suspected shooter is expected in court Monday.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR correspondent Quil Lawrence (@QuilLawrence) in Pittsburgh.
This segment aired on October 29, 2018.
