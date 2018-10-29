White House Blames Media For Recent Attacks05:17
October 29, 2018
In this week in politics, President Trump returned to familiar rhetoric following a fatal shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday. Amid calls to change his tone, Trump and his spokespeople blamed the media and high-profile critics of the administration for recent attacks. Meanwhile, President Obama hits the campaign trail with just over a week until the midterm elections.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

