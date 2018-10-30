Many Still Struggle To Get Insurers To Pay For Mental Health Treatment04:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 30, 2018
  • Christine Herman, Side Effects Public Media
TwitterfacebookEmail

In 2008, Congress implemented a federal law requiring insurance companies to cover mental illness on par with other medical issues. Despite this legislation, many people still have to go to great lengths to get their mental health treatments paid for.

Christine Herman (@CTHerman) of Side Effects Public Media reports.

This segment aired on October 30, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news