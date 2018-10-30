Here & Now
In 2008, Congress implemented a federal law requiring insurance companies to cover mental illness on par with other medical issues. Despite this legislation, many people still have to go to great lengths to get their mental health treatments paid for.
Christine Herman (@CTHerman) of Side Effects Public Media reports.
This segment aired on October 30, 2018.
