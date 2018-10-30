Funeral services are being held Tuesday for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz and brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, all victims of Saturday's shooting rampage at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Among the prayers recited will be Kaddish, the traditional Jewish prayer of mourning. It is chanted graveside, on memorial occasions and daily, following the loss of a loved one.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with composer Osvaldo Golijov -- whose "Passion of St. Mark" includes an emotional version of the Kaddish — about the connection between music and mourning, as well as several other powerful versions of the traditional prayer set to music.

Music From The Segment

Osvaldo Golijov, "Passion of St. Mark"

Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Leonard Bernstein, "Kaddish, Symphony No. 3"