Funerals begin Tuesday for three of the 11 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Thoughts and prayers are heading there from around the country, including from Kentucky, which is grappling with its own tragedy.

Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, both African-American, were shot and killed last week at a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown by a white gunman. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sadiqa Reynolds (@SadiqaReynolds), president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.