The gubernatorial races in Georgia and Kansas, where the Republican candidates are also the states' secretaries of state, have brought the position into national headlines. That's because the main part of the job is to oversee the election system. This year, Democrats have been pouring money into the races across the country, including in Iowa, where a 32-year-old African-American woman is running to unseat the Republican incumbent.

Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) of Iowa Public Radio reports.