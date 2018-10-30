Democrats Make Less-Flashy Secretary Of State Races A Priority Ahead Of Midterms03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 30, 2018
  • Clay Masters, Iowa Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

The gubernatorial races in Georgia and Kansas, where the Republican candidates are also the states' secretaries of state, have brought the position into national headlines. That's because the main part of the job is to oversee the election system. This year, Democrats have been pouring money into the races across the country, including in Iowa, where a 32-year-old African-American woman is running to unseat the Republican incumbent.

Clay Masters (@Clay_Masters) of Iowa Public Radio reports.

This segment aired on October 30, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news