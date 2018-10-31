Here & Now
This election day, voters in 37 states will decide on 155 ballot measures, including 64 citizen-initiated initiatives. They include questions on legalizing marijuana, expanding Medicaid and allowing rent control. Ballot measures are part of direct democracy, when policies and laws are decided by voters rather than legislatures.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Josh Altic, project director for the ballot measures project at Ballotpedia (@ballotpedia).
