Funeral services for three more victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh continue Wednesday, as Joyce Fienberg, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger are laid to rest.

Meanwhile, Gab.com, the self-described “free speech social media platform” where the suspected shooter posted anti-Semitic messages before carrying out his deadly attack, is losing investors and has been taken offline.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic and host of the podcast "Crazy/Genius," about the rise and fall of right-wing social media.