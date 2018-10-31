One of Broadway's newest plays, "Lifespan of a Fact," has audiences jumping up in their seats and cheering for — as well and against — characters as though the show were a basketball game.

Based on the 2012 book of the same name, the play follows the story of what happens when an essayist, played by Bobby Cannavale, pens what he thinks is one of his greatest stories, only to be met by the scrutiny of a zealous young fact checker, played by Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe's character proceeds to write 90 pages of corrections, locking the characters in a battle over what defines a fact. The cast is rounded out by Cherry Jones, who plays the editor who must ultimately decide whether the essay can be published.

Fast moving and surprisingly funny, the show is, at its heart, a deadly serious argument play where the central question is, what is a fact?

Here & Now's Robin Young catches up with the cast of the show (@LifespanOfAFact).