Why Statehouse Races Are Just As Important As Federal Ones09:33Play
In addition to determining policy on everything from education to gun control, the political party that controls the state legislature in 2020 will be able to redraw district maps, affecting the balance of power in the United States for the following decade.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses what is at stake in statehouse races around the country with Tim Storey, director of state services at the National Conference on State Legislatures.
This segment aired on October 31, 2018.
