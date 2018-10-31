Sudanese Immigrant's Future Still Uncertain After Temporary Protected Status Ruling06:00
October 31, 2018
This May 21, 2017, photo provided by Hiwaida Elarabi and Iman Ahmed shows Elarabi at a graduation ceremony in Medford, Mass. When Elarabi, a Sudanese immigrant, learned the U.S. government was ending the temporary protected status that allowed her to live and work in the country legally for two decades, she sold off the restaurant that had been her life's dream. (Iman Ahmed/Courtesy of Hiwaida Elarabi via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Earlier this month, a federal judge in California blocked the Trump administration's plans to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Sudan, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua. But those immigrants' long-term status remains uncertain, and many of their lives were turned upside down in the 10-plus months when they believed they would have to leave the United States.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hiwaida Elarabi, a Sudanese Temporary Protected Status holder who has lived in the U.S. for 21 years and sold her restaurant when she learned the Trump administration planned to terminate her legal status.

This segment aired on October 31, 2018.

