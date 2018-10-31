Earlier this month, a federal judge in California blocked the Trump administration's plans to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Sudan, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua. But those immigrants' long-term status remains uncertain, and many of their lives were turned upside down in the 10-plus months when they believed they would have to leave the United States.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hiwaida Elarabi, a Sudanese Temporary Protected Status holder who has lived in the U.S. for 21 years and sold her restaurant when she learned the Trump administration planned to terminate her legal status.