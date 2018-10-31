Here & Now
Sudanese Immigrant's Future Still Uncertain After Temporary Protected Status Ruling06:00Play
Earlier this month, a federal judge in California blocked the Trump administration's plans to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Sudan, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua. But those immigrants' long-term status remains uncertain, and many of their lives were turned upside down in the 10-plus months when they believed they would have to leave the United States.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hiwaida Elarabi, a Sudanese Temporary Protected Status holder who has lived in the U.S. for 21 years and sold her restaurant when she learned the Trump administration planned to terminate her legal status.
This segment aired on October 31, 2018.
