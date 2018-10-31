Trump Kicks Off Final Campaign Push Ahead Of Midterms10:54
October 31, 2018
In Florida on Wednesday, President Trump kicks off his final campaign push, holding 11 rallies in nine states, with less than a week to go before the midterm elections.

Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) join Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.

This segment aired on October 31, 2018.

