Here & Now
Trump Kicks Off Final Campaign Push Ahead Of Midterms10:54Play
In Florida on Wednesday, President Trump kicks off his final campaign push, holding 11 rallies in nine states, with less than a week to go before the midterm elections.
Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) and Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) join Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.
This segment aired on October 31, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news