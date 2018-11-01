In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) joins host Jeremy Hobson with tracks by five female artists that she says showcase the idea you don't have to shout to be heard.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Odetta Hartman, "Cowboy Song"

Bedouine, "Come Down In Time"

The Knocks, "Brazilian Soul" (feat. Sofi Tukker)

The Japanese House, "Lilo"

Yaeji, "One More"