DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Dreamy Tracks By Female Artists To Welcome November09:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 01, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Odetta Hartman. (Kate Warren/Courtesy of the artist)MoreCloseclosemore
Odetta Hartman. (Kate Warren/Courtesy of the artist)

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) joins host Jeremy Hobson with tracks by five female artists that she says showcase the idea you don't have to shout to be heard.

Music From The Segment

Odetta Hartman, "Cowboy Song"

Bedouine, "Come Down In Time"

The Knocks, "Brazilian Soul" (feat. Sofi Tukker)

The Japanese House, "Lilo"

Yaeji, "One More"

This segment aired on November 1, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news