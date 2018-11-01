Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Dreamy Tracks By Female Artists To Welcome November09:53Play
In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) joins host Jeremy Hobson with tracks by five female artists that she says showcase the idea you don't have to shout to be heard.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Odetta Hartman, "Cowboy Song"
Bedouine, "Come Down In Time"
The Knocks, "Brazilian Soul" (feat. Sofi Tukker)
The Japanese House, "Lilo"
Yaeji, "One More"
This segment aired on November 1, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news