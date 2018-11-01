'Documenting Hate' Project Seeks To Track Hate Crimes In The U.S.05:40
November 01, 2018
A person holds a sign that reads, 'Stronger than Hate,' as she joins with others for a community-wide solidarity vigil at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh temple on October 30, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Eleven people were killed in an attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
News organizations, civil rights groups and universities collaborated in a project called Documenting Hate, led by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, in an effort to better track hate crimes across the U.S.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rachel Glickhouse (@Riogringa), the partner manager for Documenting Hate, about the project.

This segment aired on November 1, 2018.

