Here & Now
'Documenting Hate' Project Seeks To Track Hate Crimes In The U.S.05:40Play
News organizations, civil rights groups and universities collaborated in a project called Documenting Hate, led by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, in an effort to better track hate crimes across the U.S.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rachel Glickhouse (@Riogringa), the partner manager for Documenting Hate, about the project.
This segment aired on November 1, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news