Poet Austin Smith has been writing about the rural Midwest since he was a child growing up there. His latest collection of poems called "Flyover Country," challenge misconceptions about the Midwest and what he calls the "carelessness" of drone warfare.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Smith (@Austin_R_Smith) about his new collection.

Poems From 'Flyover Country'

by Austin Smith

Country Things

Some days even nature seems sinister.

Walking around the farm with a beer,

Seeking some solace after the evening news,

You meet the cat you love coming back

From the windbreak, a rare songbird

In his mouth. In the mulberry branches

The silkworms writhe in nests that, backlit

By twilight, look like X-rays of lungs.

In the pasture the cow kicks at her calf

And won’t let her nurse, while in a seam

Of gleaming honey in the oak that lightning

Cleaved the queen daintily eats her offspring.

In the rafters of the barn the starlings are

Pushing the owls’ eggs out of the nest,

While the owl herself is out hunting.

Going in, you nearly step on a swarm

Of ants ravishing a butterfly like pirates

Tearing a capsized ship down, its wings

Like torn sails, and the first thing you hear

When you enter the kitchen is the snap

Of the mousetrap you set this morning,

Tired of being kept awake all night

By their scratching in the walls. And so

You are met with your own small act

Of cruelty, your contribution to the whole.

With a pair of pliers that are themselves

Always biting something, you take

The broke-necked mouse by the tail

And throw it into the darkening yard,

Never knowing that in favor of it the cat

Let go of the bird, who was only stunned,

And whose song you woke to this morning.

Ode to Flour

I was feeling down and wanted to praise

Something harmless, something we don’t

Necessarily need, but that I’m glad

We have, and I lit just now upon flour.

I suppose flour could be harmful if

You don’t eat wheat, but let’s assume

You do. Think: where did your mother

Keep the flour when you were a child,

Or your father? Perhaps it was your father

Who did the baking. Maybe neither

Your mother nor your father baked

But they still kept some flour around,

Leftover from Christmas, or because

A neighbor had brought some over,

Though why a neighbor would bring

Flour over and then leave without it,

I don’t know. Anyway you can tell

I want there to have been flour

In your childhood kitchen, in a paper bag

That gave off a little gasp of powder

Every time it was opened, which wasn’t often.

On the side of the bag, a girl in a dress

Tiptoed amongst hens, a wicker basket

On her arm, and it was understood

She was bringing bread to the sick

And poor. Or maybe your family stored

The flour in a glass jar with a wire lid

That latched, or in a stoneware canister

With the word FLOUR painted in blue

Cursive on the side. Wherever it was,

Maybe you reached your hand inside

Every now and then to wonder

At how something so dry could feel

So cool that it felt damp. Or maybe

This is the wrong poem for you.

Maybe you loved salt.

Drone

Defined as:

To make a sustained deep

Murmuring, humming, or buzzing

Sound; to talk in a persistently dull

Or monotonous tone; to live

In idleness like a drone

Bee (the male of the honeybee

That develops from an unfertilized egg,

Is larger and stouter than the worker,

Lacks a sting, takes no part in honey-gathering

Or care of the hive, is of use

To the colony only if a virgin queen

Requires insemination); to pass or proceed

In a dull, drowsy, or uneventful manner;

To utter or pronounce with a drone;

To pass or spend in idleness or in dull

Or monotonous activity; an unmanned

Aircraft or ship that is guided remotely.

Rhymes with:

Zone,

Phone,

Hone,

Shown,

Lone,

Flown

Blown,

Stone,

Bone,

Moan,

Sewn,

Prone

Condone,

Unknown,

Atone.

The Capacity of Speech

It is easy to be decent to speechless things.

To hang houses for the purple martins

To nest in. To bed down the horses under

The great white wing of the year’s first snow.

To ensure the dog and cat are comfortable.

To set out suet for the backyard birds.

To put the poorly shot, wounded deer down.

To nurse its orphaned fawn until its spots

Are gone. To sweep the spider into the glass

And tap it out into the grass. To blow out

The candle and save the moth from flame.

To trap the black bear and set it free.

To throw the thrashing brook trout back.

How easy it is to be decent

To things that lack the capacity of speech,

To feed and shelter whatever will never

Beg us or thank us or make us ashamed.

Excerpted from the book FLYOVER COUNTRY by Austin Smith. Copyright © 2018 by Austin Smith. Republished with permission of Princeton University Press.