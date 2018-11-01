The University of Maryland has fired football coach DJ Durkin, just a day after he was reinstated. The reinstatement followed investigations into the football program he oversaw, including the death of a player who collapsed during practice earlier this year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."