Elaine May returns to Broadway after more than 50 years away from the stage in the recently opened "The Waverly Gallery." The play, written by Academy Award winner Kenneth Lonergan, portrays the toll Alzheimer's takes on a family.

May, 86, is known as part of the comedy duo Nichols and May, and for directing films including the 1972 romantic comedy "The Heartbreak Kid." Her latest performance as Gladys Green, a grandmother in the early stages of the disease and who is on the brink of losing her Greenwich Village art gallery, is emotionally crushing.

Co-star Michael Cera and director Lila Neugebauer tell Here & Now's Robin Young they were both eager to work with May.

"The truth is, the reason that I wanted to do this show is because of Elaine," Cera says. "I got an email from my agent saying they're putting this together with Elaine, and I immediately emailed [casting producer] Scott Rudin and begged him, basically, to let me be anywhere near the show."

Even at 86 years old, Neugebauer says she was confident May could sustain herself through an often-grueling Broadway schedule.

"It's hard not to bet on Elaine," Neugebauer says.

Interview Highlights

On being inspired by May and wanting to work with her

Lila Neugebauer: "Admittedly, I am under 40. But she's someone whose work and legend and just kind of general astonishingness was very much something I was aware of. I'm like Michael, I'm a huge fan of 'The Heartbreak Kid.' It's one of my favorite films, and I think her humanity felt so particularly well suited to this role."

Michael Cera: "She's sort of my favorite director of film, and one of my favorite performers. And then I got to meet her four years ago, we had lunch together and got to know each other ... she's actually, she was very accessible. I've learned recently that Elaine had no concept of any of my work or anything when she met me. She just said yes, in a friendly sense."