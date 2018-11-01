Here & Now
Wisconsin Governor's Race Neck And Neck As Election Day Nears05:19Play
The race for governor in Wisconsin is neck and neck. The incumbent with a national profile, Republican Scott Walker, called himself the "underdog" recently. He's going up against Tony Evers, the state's school superintendent. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Shawn Johnson (@SJohnsonWPR), capitol bureau chief for Wisconsin Public Radio.
This segment aired on November 1, 2018.
