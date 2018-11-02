Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar On Close Congressional Race In California's 50th District05:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 02, 2018Updated Nov 02, 2018 3:33 PM
TwitterfacebookEmail
Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, running for Congress in California's 50th district, speaks during a campaign rally at Grape Day Park in Escondido, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2018. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, running for Congress in California's 50th district, speaks during a campaign rally at Grape Day Park in Escondido, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2018. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is in the final days of a close campaign, challenging incumbent GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter to represent California's 50th Congressional District. The race is closer than expected, after Hunter was indicted in a criminal investigation.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) about the issues he's running on.

This segment aired on November 2, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news