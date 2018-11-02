Here & Now
Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar On Close Congressional Race In California's 50th District05:53Play
Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is in the final days of a close campaign, challenging incumbent GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter to represent California's 50th Congressional District. The race is closer than expected, after Hunter was indicted in a criminal investigation.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) about the issues he's running on.
This segment aired on November 2, 2018.
