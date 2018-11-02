Panned By Critics, Sci-Fi Film 'Jupiter Ascending' Reborn As Ballet04:56
November 02, 2018
  • Tim Greiving
When the movie "Jupiter Ascending" opened in 2015, critics panned everything about it. But one aspect of the sci-fi spectacle got some positive attention: its score by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino. Choreographer Kyle Davis liked it so much that he's adapted it into a new ballet. Reporter Tim Greiving (@tgreiving) has the story.

This segment aired on November 2, 2018.

