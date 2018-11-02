Gregory Bush, the white man accused of killing two black shoppers at a Kroger grocery store in Louisville, Kentucky, was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the First Baptist Church moments before the shooting. Had he gotten inside, administrators at the predominantly black church fear the violence would have been even worse.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Billy Williams, a staff member at the church, about how people there are coping with the knowledge that it could have been the site of a mass shooting.