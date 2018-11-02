Here & Now
Two years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that North Carolina's political map was unconstitutional because it disadvantaged black voters. So the map was redrawn. But in January, it was ruled to be unconstitutional again, because it favored Republicans. One one college campus, the new maps have literally split political loyalties in half. YR Media's Kamaya Truitt reports.
This segment aired on November 2, 2018.
