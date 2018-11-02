Here & Now
'A Special Place': After Week Of Pain, Pittsburgh Comes Together To Cope And Heal07:00Play
It's been a traumatic week in Pittsburgh as mourners continue to bury the victims who were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald (@ACE_Fitzgerald) about how people in the city are doing.
This segment aired on November 2, 2018.
Related:
- Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack Took Place In Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
- 'Wonderful People, Good Souls': The Victims Of The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting
- 'We've Got To Get Up' And 'Bring More Light Into This World,' Rabbi Says After Synagogue Shooting
- After Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Jewish Leaders Speak Out Against Divisive Rhetoric
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news