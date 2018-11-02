'A Special Place': After Week Of Pain, Pittsburgh Comes Together To Cope And Heal07:00
November 02, 2018
People hold candles as they gather together for a vigil at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, on Oct. 30, 2018 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
People hold candles as they gather together for a vigil at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, on Oct. 30, 2018 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It's been a traumatic week in Pittsburgh as mourners continue to bury the victims who were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald (@ACE_Fitzgerald) about how people in the city are doing.

This segment aired on November 2, 2018.

