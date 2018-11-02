Jewish congregations are encouraging people of all faiths to go to services at synagogues around the country Friday and Saturday. The American Jewish Committee started the #ShowUpForShabbat hashtag on social media to show solidarity and bring communities together after the attack last Saturday that killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Rabbi Joshua Heller of Congregation B'nai Torah in Sandy Springs, Georgia.