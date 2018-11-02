#ShowUpForShabbat Hashtag Encourages Solidarity After Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack04:02
November 02, 2018
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Jewish congregations are encouraging people of all faiths to go to services at synagogues around the country Friday and Saturday. The American Jewish Committee started the #ShowUpForShabbat hashtag on social media to show solidarity and bring communities together after the attack last Saturday that killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Rabbi Joshua Heller of Congregation B'nai Torah in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

This segment aired on November 2, 2018.

