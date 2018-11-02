Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Google Walkouts; Facebook 'Ban Wave'; YouTube Scientist's 'Biodome Fail'05:32Play
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the company is listening to the thousands of Google employees who walked out Thursday, protesting the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations. Plus, the white supremacist group Proud Boys is the latest organization to be banned from Facebook over use of hate speech. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on November 2, 2018.
