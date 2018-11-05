'Dawnland' Documents Maine's Efforts To Reconcile Indian Child Removal10:56
November 05, 2018
Georgina Sappier-Richardson shares her story of being placed in foster care, at a Maine Wabanaki-State Truth and Reconciliation Commission community visit. (Ben Pender-Cudlip/Courtesy of Upstander Project)MoreCloseclosemore
Georgina Sappier-Richardson shares her story of being placed in foster care, at a Maine Wabanaki-State Truth and Reconciliation Commission community visit. (Ben Pender-Cudlip/Courtesy of Upstander Project)

In 2012, the state of Maine began an effort to address a disturbing part of its history and present: the systematic removal of indigenous children from their families and tribal communities through boarding schools and the foster care system. The documentary "Dawnland" follows the work of the Maine Wabanaki-State Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dawn Neptune Adams (@MsLadyCarpenter), who was removed from the Penobscot Nation into a white foster home in the 1970s.

This segment aired on November 5, 2018.

