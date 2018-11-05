This story is part of our District Profile series, looking at House races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

Utah U.S. Rep. Mia Love was the first black Republican woman to go to Congress. But this year, she's in a tough re-election campaign against the Salt Lake County mayor, Ben McAdams. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julia Ritchey (@juliaritchey), senior political reporter of KUER in Salt Lake City.