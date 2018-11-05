Here & Now
Voters could make the state of Washington the first to have a fee-based carbon emissions tax. Some rural voters support it, because they see the damage carbon emissions and climate change have done to their environment. But others oppose it, because it will hit their wallets the hardest. Reporter Ashley Ahearn (@aahearn) has the story.
This segment aired on November 5, 2018.
