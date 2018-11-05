New York Times Reporting Puts Spotlight On Yemen Humanitarian Crisis09:43
November 05, 2018
In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, children sit in front of moldy bread in their shelter, in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. In a plastic washtub, the children's mother collects hard bread crumbs even those covered with mold, then mix with water, add salt, and give to her four children. (Hani Mohammed/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Recent reporting by The New York Times has put a spotlight on Yemen, the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis due to an ongoing civil war. A starving little girl, captured in a devastating photograph by Times photojournalist Tyler Hicks, died last week amid calls for a cease-fire.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Times reporter Declan Walsh (@declanwalsh), who was with Hicks in Yemen.

This segment aired on November 5, 2018.

