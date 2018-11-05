Here & Now
New York Times Reporting Puts Spotlight On Yemen Humanitarian Crisis09:43Play
Recent reporting by The New York Times has put a spotlight on Yemen, the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis due to an ongoing civil war. A starving little girl, captured in a devastating photograph by Times photojournalist Tyler Hicks, died last week amid calls for a cease-fire.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Times reporter Declan Walsh (@declanwalsh), who was with Hicks in Yemen.
This segment aired on November 5, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news