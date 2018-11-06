Here & Now
Maj. Brent Taylor's Remains Return To U.S.01:43Play
The remains of Maj. Brent Taylor, an Army National Guard member, were returned to the U.S. on Tuesday. Taylor, also the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr), Washington bureau chief for The Salt Lake Tribune, who was at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for Taylor's dignified transfer.
This segment aired on November 6, 2018.
