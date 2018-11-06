Most of the country switched their clocks back an hour over the weekend, ending daylight saving time. And even though one hour might not sound like a lot, it has a noticeable impact.

"In the long term, this one hour cumulatively can really have effects on our health," says Erik Herzog, professor of biology and neuroscience at Washington University in St. Louis.

Herzog, who's in favor of avoiding daylight saving time and staying on standard time instead, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson the positive effects of daylight saving time in the fall — feeling like there's more time in the day, for example — are short-lived.

"What we see is, in the data, when we 'fall back,' there's about one day during which folks are enjoying that extra hour of sleep," says Herzog, also president of the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms. "That effect lasts for about one day."

Interview Highlights

On why a one-hour time change makes such a difference

"When we live on standard time, our bodies have an internal clock called a circadian clock that has evolved to synchronize to that schedule of the sun rising and setting every day. When we mess with that clock — for example, when we're on shift-work schedules or we fly across time zones — we can often feel jet lag or even worse, certain forms of depression and other bad health consequences."