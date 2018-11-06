Here & Now
Technology Influencing Abortion Access And Outcomes04:12Play
Increasingly, technology may influence people's decisions about abortion and their access to it. Doctors around the country are using telemedicine — remotely administering medications for abortion — and anti-abortion advocates are using social media and livestreaming to talk with women about their options.
Madelyn Beck (@MadelynBeck8) of Illinois Newsroom reports.
This segment aired on November 6, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news