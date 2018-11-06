Here & Now
Record Number Of Employers Offering Paid Time Off To Vote This Election Day
After voter turnout reached a 72-year low in 2014, 44 percent of employers are offering paid time off to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to a Bloomberg report citing data from the Society for Human Resource Management. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on November 6, 2018.
